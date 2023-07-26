DTE Energy (DTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect DTE Energy to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. DTE Energy has set its FY23 guidance at $6.09-6.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.09-$6.40 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.86. The stock had a trading volume of 306,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,416. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,425,000 after purchasing an additional 527,592 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

