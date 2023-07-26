Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DX shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,826,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 338,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 40,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

DX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.29 million, a P/E ratio of -190.40 and a beta of 1.19. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently -2,228.25%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

