Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Issues Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

NYSE DX opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $720.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,228.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DX shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

