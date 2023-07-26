Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.
DX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 410,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $729.40 million, a PE ratio of -190.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $17.06.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently -2,228.25%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
