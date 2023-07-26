East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.48 per share.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EWBC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.80. 1,399,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $200,473.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Parker Shi purchased 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

