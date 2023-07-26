EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $218.00 at BTIG Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGP. KeyCorp upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.20.

NYSE:EGP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.61. The stock had a trading volume of 347,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.92. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

