easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $523.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 635 ($8.14) to GBX 585 ($7.50) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 570 ($7.31) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 580 ($7.44) to GBX 620 ($7.95) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 540 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.05) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.82) to GBX 630 ($8.08) in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

easyJet Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS ESYJY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 1,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. easyJet has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

