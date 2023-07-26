Edison International (EIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Edison International to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Edison International has set its FY23 guidance at $4.45-4.85 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edison International Stock Down 0.2 %

Edison International stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.738 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Edison International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

