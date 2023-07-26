Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.52. 549,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,959,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Specifically, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at $634,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,660 shares of company stock worth $117,848 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. StockNews.com cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $597.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.