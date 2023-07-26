Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

EGO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

EGO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 253,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,986. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

