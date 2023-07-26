Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

TSE:ELD opened at C$14.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.92. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 161.33, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of C$310.15 million during the quarter.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

