Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Element Solutions also updated its FY23 guidance to approx. $1.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ESI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,536. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,109,378.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Element Solutions by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 80,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,808,000 after buying an additional 130,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after buying an additional 269,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,643,000 after buying an additional 114,503 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 512.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 592,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.