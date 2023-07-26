Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $275,772.42 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95.

On Friday, May 19th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48.

On Friday, May 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80.

On Friday, April 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.01. 924,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $429.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $255,000. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.7% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

