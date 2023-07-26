Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESRT. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,791. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US, and #3 in the world, in Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

