Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of E. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $388,804,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. 220,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,957. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.46. ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on E. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

