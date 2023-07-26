Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.95

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.95 and last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 206002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enova International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a current ratio of 16.63.

Insider Activity at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Enova International had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $483.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 934.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.