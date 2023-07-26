Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29, Yahoo Finance reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $202.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.
EFSC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,793. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $56.35.
In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Stephen P. Marsh bought 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday.
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.
