EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after buying an additional 679,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.46.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.43. The company had a trading volume of 934,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,432. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.63 and a 200-day moving average of $280.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.