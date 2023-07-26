ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.02

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.02 and last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 61609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $492.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.70 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 5.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $346,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $346,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ePlus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ePlus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,485,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after buying an additional 56,842 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.