EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to C$89.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$89.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on EQB to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on EQB from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Performance

EQB stock remained flat at $56.81 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82. EQB has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $56.81.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.