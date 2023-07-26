EQT (NYSE:EQT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

EQT Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,990,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,457. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. EQT has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

