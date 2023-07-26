Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.92 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Equifax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $6.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.17. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.63.

EFX stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,762. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.59 and a 200-day moving average of $211.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,762,000 after buying an additional 331,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equifax by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

