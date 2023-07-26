Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.28.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$68.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$49.58 and a 1-year high of C$82.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.541 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

