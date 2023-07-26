Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

TSE AR opened at C$0.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$492.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.74.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.