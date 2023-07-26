Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teck Resources Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.69. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.14. 3,561,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after buying an additional 2,410,404 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

