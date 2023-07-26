Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$76.70 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 8.02%.

WDO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.00 target price on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

TSE WDO opened at C$6.81 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

