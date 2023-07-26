Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CBRE Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.06. 470,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,704. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698,040 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after buying an additional 148,971 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,755,000 after buying an additional 856,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,613,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,685,000 after buying an additional 173,675 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.