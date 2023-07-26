Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 target price on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.06.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$18.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.90.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.98%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

