Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 18.59%.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.15.

MFC stock traded up C$0.13 on Monday, reaching C$26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,542,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,430,413. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.63. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$20.81 and a 12-month high of C$27.50. The firm has a market cap of C$48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 124.91.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.