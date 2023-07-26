Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SSR Mining Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $314.61 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 14.13%.

SSR Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

SSRM opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,759,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,127,000 after acquiring an additional 85,347 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In other news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $129,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at $848,926.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

