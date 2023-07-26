Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.62-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. BNP Paribas began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.69.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. 750,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 104.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

