Essex Property Trust (ESS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $239.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average of $222.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $300.33.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 19.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 37,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

