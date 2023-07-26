Exxon Mobil (XOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $427.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.28.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.