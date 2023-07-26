F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. F5 updated its Q4 guidance to $3.15-$3.27 EPS.

F5 Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.85. 605,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,161. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.92. F5 has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. KeyCorp boosted their target price on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.07.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,480.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $290,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,480.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,921,240 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in F5 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in F5 by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,956 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in F5 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

