FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $288.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $269.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

