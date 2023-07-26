FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $288.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.
FedEx Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $269.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.23.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
