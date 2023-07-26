Fifth Third Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,094. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

