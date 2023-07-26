Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,905 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. 4,609,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,718,873. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

