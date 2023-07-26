Financial Institutions (FISI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Financial Institutions to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $263.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Financial Institutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Samuel M. Gullo bought 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,083.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Financial Institutions news, Director Robert N. Latella acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel M. Gullo bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,083.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $222,675 over the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 263.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FISI. TheStreet cut Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.