FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

FINW traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546. The company has a market capitalization of $114.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.40. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FinWise Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 81,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 69.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 140,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 126.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

