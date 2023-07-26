First BanCorp. (FBP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.5 %

FBP stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 80.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 179,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 346,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 157,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First BanCorp. by 43.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 164,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,389,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 148,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

