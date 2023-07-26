First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $155.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 686,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,066,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 105,546 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,038,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 123,569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 283.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 36,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after buying an additional 555,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

