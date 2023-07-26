First Community Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for First Community in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Community’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%.

First Community Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.05. 70,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,292. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $144.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.53. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the first quarter valued at $340,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Community by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

