First Foundation (FFWM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Foundation Trading Down 5.3 %

FFWM opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $292.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at First Foundation

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In related news, Director Max Briggs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,077.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,610 shares of company stock valued at $80,604. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after buying an additional 321,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 84,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Foundation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,851,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 27.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 399,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

