First Hawaiian (FHB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $34,342,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 827,297 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,591,000 after buying an additional 629,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 27.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

