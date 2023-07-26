First Hawaiian (FHB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2023

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

FHB stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $34,342,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 827,297 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,591,000 after buying an additional 629,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 27.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Earnings History for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.