First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target Raised to $40.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Merchants Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRME traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $32.38. 221,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,556. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $247.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in First Merchants by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,835,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,583,000 after purchasing an additional 246,560 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 911,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,659,000 after buying an additional 113,263 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also

