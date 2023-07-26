First of Long Island (FLIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect First of Long Island to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts expect First of Long Island to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First of Long Island

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher J. Hilton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Abbott Root Cooper bought 7,718 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $83,431.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 171,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,504.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 52,718 shares of company stock worth $544,082. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First of Long Island

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First of Long Island by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First of Long Island from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About First of Long Island

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.