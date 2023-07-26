First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,034 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 88,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 159,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 984,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,457. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

