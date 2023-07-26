First Western Financial (MYFW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.16%. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $202.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. First Western Financial has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $30.69.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Western Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Western Financial by 4,034.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 49.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

