FirstCash (FCFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) is set to post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect FirstCash to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.49 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FirstCash Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $105.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $141,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020,304 shares in the company, valued at $688,551,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $141,137.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020,304 shares in the company, valued at $688,551,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,039 shares of company stock worth $5,039,390 over the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 608.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 375,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,501,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1,230.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265,413 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

