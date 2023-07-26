FirstService (FSV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.39 million. On average, analysts expect FirstService to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. FirstService has a 12-month low of $112.44 and a 12-month high of $160.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 346,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

